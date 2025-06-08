Makerere University secures new medical innovations

Makerere University Hospital has officially launched the Olink Proteomics Platform, the first of its kind in East and Central Africa. Using Olink’s cutting-edge technology, the platform will enable scientists to detect and analyze tiny molecules in blood and body fluids that act as early warning signs for a wide range of diseases including Cancer, HIV, Diabetes, and Cardiac Diseases, among others. Dr. Monica Musenero, the Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, says the developments are designed to improve health care at the University Hospital.