Iganga hosts third FUFA talent identification camp

The third phase of the FUFA Talent Identification trials kicked off yesterday in the Eastern Region at Ssaza grounds Iganga, under the FIFA Talent Development Scheme. Many children from the region took part in hopes of being selected and groomed into better footballers. The talent identification framework focuses on Scouts education and development Pathway, reaching every talent from Everywhere, Connection to Talent Development pathways and ICT Integration in the scouting process.