Kyagulanyi rallies NUP members to embrace youth elections ahead of 2026

National Unity Platform Party President Robert Kyagulanyi has urged party members to actively participate in the forthcoming youth elections. Kyagulanyi believes this will enable the party to win all elective positions while also building leadership roots ahead of the 2026 general elections. Speaking at the launch of the youth mobilisation campaign in Kiteezi, Kyagulanyi said their focus is now on the youth as a way of grooming young leaders for the future.