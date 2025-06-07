Activists urge increased research, call for food authority to boost safety in Uganda

Food rights and safety activists are calling for increased investment in research to address challenges related to food safety and security in Uganda. The call comes as Uganda marks World Food Safety Day, which aims to draw attention and inspire action to help prevent, detect, and manage foodborne risks, contributing to food security and sustainable development. Activists have also called for the fast-tracking of the establishment of a Food Authority in Uganda to address issues of food quality in the country.