Burora, Among reconcile as election season takes off

The Speaker of Parliament, Anita Annet Among, and former Deputy Resident City Commissioner (RCC) for Rubaga Division, Herbert Anderson Burora, have agreed to reconcile after months of acrimony. The development came about during a meeting at Parliament with NRM delegates from Kampala, gathered to endorse the Speaker as the Second National Vice Chairperson (Female). Burora had been facing a defamation case brought by the Speaker, in which he accused Among of being a torturer, murderer, kidnapper, and corrupt official.