REGIONAL SECURITY: IGAD members call for greater cooperation

The easy access and sophistication of Improvised Explosive Devices are seen as some of the key driving factors behind the increasing acts of terrorism amongst member states of the Intergovernmental Authority on Development. The director of Counterterrorism in the Uganda police force Abbas Byakagaba told delegates attending the 3rd Technical committee meeting on Improved Explosive Devices Threat Assessment in Kampala that it is important to develop a common strategy amongst member states to curb the threat.