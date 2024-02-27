Reforms limit entry for weak students to vocational schools

The Ministry of Education and Sports says that recent reforms in Business Technical Vocational Education have made it difficult for academically weak students to join vocational schools on government sponsorship. Dr. Eddy Turyatemba, the assistant commissioner in charge of vocational education and training, told the heads of vocational training schools and colleges during the student selection exercise yesterday that there is competition from students with good grades who are taking up the slots. The selection exercise for Senior Five is being held in Kampala.