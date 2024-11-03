Puzzle of the white elephant projects | PANORAMA

Until 2009, when the National Science, Technology, and Innovation policy was midwifed, the country’s progress in research and development was impeded by the low level of coordination among ministries, departments, and agencies, leading to duplication, a low capital base, and, most importantly, a lack of a coherent and overarching policy. Fifteen years later, with a policy in place and a ministry in charge of research and development, the government has continued to throw money at impressionistic projects under the argument of spurring long-term economic development. This is occurring amid disregard for budgetary allocations, questionable selection criteria, dodgy secret agreements, and little said about their cost-benefit analysis, if there is any at all. We have more in this week’s edition of Panorama.