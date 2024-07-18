PS Geraldine Ssali Busulwa faces charges over funds diversion

The Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Trade, Industry, and Cooperatives, Geraldine Ssali Busulwa, will spend the night at Kira Division Police Station. Tomorrow afternoon, she is scheduled to appear before the Anti-Corruption Court on charges related to diverting money intended by the government to compensate war-loss victims through their cooperative SACCOs. Ssali was arrested today and brought before the Anti-Corruption Court after police interrogation. However, Chief Magistrate Joan Aciro declined to read the charges and instead sent her back to the police, awaiting a ruling on the legality of an amended charge sheet presented by the Director of Public Prosecutions, as reported by Daniel Kibet.