Protests against East Africa Oil Pipeline continue as COP29 begins

As COP29 begins in Baku, Azerbaijan, a group of people opposed to the construction of the East Africa Crude Oil Pipeline from Uganda to Tanga in Tanzania have staged a demonstration at Parliament. The protesters, who argue that the pipeline is a threat to the ecosystem where it will pass, were arrested by police. Even though the activists, who intended to stop the 1,143 km pipeline, have lost various legal battles, they have continued to demonstrate. For the next two weeks, countries will gather on the shores of the Caspian Sea in Baku, Azerbaijan, to discuss how to increase finance for climate crisis adaptation and mitigation.