PROFILES: Bank of Uganda appointments

Following the appointment of Dr. Michael Atingi-Ego as the Bank of Uganda Governor and Augustus Nuwagaba as the new Deputy Governor by President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, tonight we highlight who the two men are. Dr. Michael Atingi-Ego: Born in 1965 in Uganda, Dr. Atingi-Ego holds a Bachelor's degree in Economics from Makerere University, a Master of Science in Economics from Cardiff Business School, Wales, UK, and a Doctor of Philosophy in Economics from the University of Liverpool, UK. Prof. Augustus Nuwagaba: Born in 1964 in Kabale Municipality, Prof. Nuwagaba attended Kigezi High School from 1979 to 1985 and later joined Makerere University in 1986, graduating in 1989. He obtained a Master of Science degree from the London School of Economics and a PhD in Economics from Makerere University. He also holds a Master of Business Administration degree in monetary policy from ESAMI.