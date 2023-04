President urged to stand firm on the anti-homosexuality bill

Muslims of the Tabliq community gathered at their mosque in Kampala to pray and celebrate Eid El Fitr. Sheikh Yahaya Mwanje led the prayers and called on President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni to stand firm and sign the Anti-Homosexuality Bill. But his call comes just a day after the NRM Caucus decided that President Museveni would return the bill to Parliament for review.