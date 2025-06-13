Gender ministry seeks more budget support for disability inclusion in public services

The Ministry of Labour, Gender, and Social Development is seeking increased government budget support to enhance the inclusion of people with disabilities in the service sector. According to Health Commissioner Fred Ngabirano, public service entities such as banks, hospitals, and schools should be required to have personnel dedicated to assisting persons with disabilities to ensure their easy access to services. A team of officials from the Gender Ministry is meeting with the United Nations country team in Entebbe to explore better ways to support people with disabilities.