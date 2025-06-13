American Chamber of Commerce Uganda elects new Leadership to drive growth
Gender ministry seeks more budget support for disability inclusion in public services
Lawyer petitions court to bar MPs from serving as ministers
Lawyer petitions court to scrap cash bail
2025 26 Budget: Uganda flouts commitments
Economists warn against impulse expenditure
Government allocates shs1.3 trillion for sports infrastructure
Fourth edition of Tusker Lite Rwenzori Marathon has been launched,
Besigye accuses chief magistrate of incompetence
Top positions remain unchanged in NUP party elections
Road safety activists call for review of fines in the Express Penalty System
Budget presents a mixed outlook for local businesses
Opposition questions UGX 72 trillion allocation
President Museveni highlights economic priorities at national budget reading
Finance Minister Kasaija unveils shs72.3 trillion budget