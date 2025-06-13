Lawyer petitions court to scrap cash bail

A Kampala-based lawyer has petitioned the Constitutional Court, asking it to stop the use of cash bail conditions, arguing that it discriminates against the poor and infringes on their right to liberty and justice. The petition was heard by a panel of Constitutional Court justices led by Deputy Chief Justice Dr. Flavian Zeija. The petitioner, Amos Kuuku, argues that courts should demand substantial securities instead of cash, which many people cannot afford. Justice Zeija stated that the ruling will be delivered on notice. We spoke to the petitioner.