Premier Nabbanja calls for focus on youth skilling

The National Planning Authority has concluded a two-week retreat at the National Leadership Training Institute Kyankwanzi, with a renewed purpose to look at the National Development Plan III (NDP III) and plan for the success of National Development Plan IV. In her closing remarks, Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja said that the government would focus more on skilling the youth, to add to the list of Ugandans that can start enterprises and become productive.