Political actors behind Mpuuga's thanksgiving event

Leaders of the National Unity Platform will not attend the Thanksgiving event for Nyendo-Masaka MP Mathias Mpuuga to be held in Masaka City on 21st June. NUP spokesperson, Joel Ssenyonyi says Mpuuga who was suspended as the party's Deputy President for the central region in March, has not invited them. Ssenyonyi says it is difficult for the leaders to attend the event given that Mpuuga no longer represents the party's interests on the parliamentary commission.