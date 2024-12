Police yet to catch killer cop

Police in Kampala are yet to arrest Constable Charles Bahati, more than 24 hours after he shot and killed a motorist near the Sheraton Kampala Hotel. The deceased allegedly hesitated to make way for a police patrol pickup carrying Bahati and his colleagues, prompting the constable to confront him before shooting him. Police have since launched a manhunt for the constable, who is reportedly on the run.