Police FC set for premier league return against BUL FC

Police Football Club will be aiming for a perfect start in their return to the Uganda Premier League when they take on BUL FC in a match set to be played at Kavumba Recreation Grounds. Police, returning to Uganda's top-flight football after a year of absence following their relegation in the 2022/2023 season, have expressed optimism ahead of today's game. They face BUL, who are hoping to build on their recent triumph in the FUFA Super 8 tournament, where they defeated Vipers SC 1-0 in the finals.