Police detain woman in connection with killing of paralegal Ronnie Mukisa

The police in Kajjansi detained a woman concerning the killing of a paralegal Ronnie Mukisa on Tuesday night. Deputy spokesperson for Kampala Metropolitan Police said Dorah Birungi, Mukisa's partner, is in their custody. Mukisa also known as Ssematire was shot dead at his residence in Kitiko - Birongo Village in Ndejje Village Wakiso district.