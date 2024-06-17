Paul Akamba arrest: Lawyers say arrest is planned to dent judiciary profile

The continued use of gunmen in civilian attire in often violent arrests of suspects after court has released them on bail, continues to concern the judiciary. The legal fraternity says the move is intended to dent the profile of the Judiciary. Lawyers now argue that since two wrongs do not make it right, they want the government to take stern action against perpetrators of these illegal acts that could impact the nature of the cases being pursued.