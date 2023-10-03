Parliament to address challenges in Parish Development Model Program

Parliament will for a second time come up with resolutions on the challenges that are deemed to be hampering the smooth implementation of the Parish Development Model program. The Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Thomas Tayebwa, told the Members of Parliament that multiple hiccups have bedevilled the program with half of the SACCOs failing to disburse the funds. A decision was taken to have the separate regions present their findings but this time through the committee on Local Government which shall table a consolidated report.