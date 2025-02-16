Parish Development Model gets a Shs520 billion injection for SACCOs

Post Bank Uganda’s mobile wallet, Wendi, has facilitated the direct disbursement of Shs520 billion to 10,589 Savings and Credit Cooperatives (SACCOs) across over 150 districts. This initiative, launched two years ago, is part of the government’s Parish Development Model (PDM), which aims to foster local entrepreneurship and stimulate economic growth by aligning investments at the household level and revitalizing small businesses nationwide. According to Edward Katende, the coordinator of the Parish Development Model at Operation Wealth Creation (OWC), he emphasizes that one of PDM’s distinctive features, compared to other government programs, is its digital approach, which encourages participants to invest their time in productive work.