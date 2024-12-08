Parents urged to instill values and protect children during holiday

Parents are being advised to find time to share values with their children during this holiday, as this will help instill discipline among them. The call was made by the Wakiso Women MP, Ethel Naluyima, who is also the secretary of the Parliamentary Forum for Children's Affairs, during a talent show at Bagimu Pre- and Primary School in Wakiso District. Similarly, fathers at Pamoja Junior School in Nkoowe have been urged to play an important role in parenting their children. It is noted that while female parents actively bring up their children, male parents often neglect their responsibilities and leave everything to the mothers. They have also been advised to protect their children during this long holiday and monitor their behavior to avoid getting involved with bad groups.