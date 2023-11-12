Panorama: Hazardous pesticides banned in Europe, sold in Uganda

The use of imported highly hazardous pesticides among farmers in Uganda is on the rise. However, some of the most commonly used brands contain ingredients considered harmful and not approved in some parts of Europe. But this has not stopped these products from being approved for export to Uganda, as it is a growing market. This is symptomatic of unfair trade practices that put the food sovereignty, health, and well-being of Ugandans at risk.