Over 6,000 SGR evictees sue KCCA, demand UGX 40 billion in damages

The Kampala Capital City Authority has acknowledged knowledge of a mass lawsuit lodged against it by over 6,000 individuals following violent evictions going back to 2014 that wrecked their businesses. The nearly 7,000 plaintiffs were vendors operating along the railway line, running from Kampala up to Nalukolongo, and are seeking compensation from KCCA for unspecified damages amounting to 40 billion shillings. Raymond Tamale has more in this story.