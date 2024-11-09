Opposition vows to renew fight against controversial coffee bill

"We have not given up our fight to challenge the recently passed Coffee Bill that seeks to merge the Uganda Coffee Development Authority with the Ministry of Agriculture," said Joel Ssenyonyi, Leader of the Opposition in Parliament, in a scathing response. Ssenyonyi told NTV that once Parliament resumes, they plan to reignite their spirited opposition to the controversial Coffee Bill. Speaking to Sudhir Byaruhanga, Ssenyonyi dismissed allegations that the opposition had easily thrown in the towel, paving the way for the smooth passing of the bill.