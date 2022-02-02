OPERATION SHUJAA: UPDF launches new offensive against ADF in DRC

The Uganda People’s Defense Forces has started the second phase of operation Shujja against the Allied Democratic Forces(ADF) rebels in the Democratic Republic of Congo(DRC). Major Peter Mugisa, the Spokesperson of Operation Shujja told journalists yesterday that the second phase of the operation Shujja will seek to flash out ADF remnants scattered in the Rwenzori Mountains following intense pressure from the joint UPDF and FARDC forces.