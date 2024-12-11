Opendi defends UGX10m penalty, jail term for cohabitants

The mover of the latest Marriage Bill in Parliament, Sarah Opendi, has defended the inclusion of a penalty and a jail term for cohabiting couples. Opendi explains that the three-year imprisonment or a fine of 10 million shillings stipulated in the Bill is intended to provoke the population into finding solutions to end informal marriages. Alternatively, Opendi proposes a previous recommendation for couples who live together to automatically register their union after a certain period.