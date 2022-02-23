NRM preaches about govt programs, party manifesto to recover lost glory

The National Resistance movement has launched a bid to recover the lost glory in Luwero District, by taking the gospel of the NRM manifesto to the grassroots through preaching government programs. The Deputy Secretary General of the NRM, Rose Namayanja, says that the government implements quite a number of programs that are intended to benefit communities, but because there has been an information gap, the public never appreciates or embraces them