NFA collaborates with community to conserve Budongo forest

The National Forestry Authority (NFA) has started engaging community members to conserve Budongo Forest. NFA is working with six collaborative forestry management groups comprising about 800 members in the catchment areas of Budongo, Nyantonzi, and Kajubu Division in Masindi Municipality to curb illegal activities in the forest. The groups are participating in various activities with support from NFA and the World Bank to restore the degraded parts of the forest.