New judicial staff advised to work as team

In their campaign to realize a successful implementation of delivering justice to Ugandans, newly appointed judicial staff have been cautioned against working in isolation, as this will hinder their efficiency. The Deputy Chief Justice, Richard Buteera, who was speaking to the officers in Mukono, advised them to work as a team with their subordinates and to always tap from their seniors, as this will improve the image of the judiciary in the country. Justice Damalie Lwanga, the Executive Director of the Judicial Training Institute, emphasized the importance of sharing experiences, as this will help in mentorship for better service delivery and improve the judicial image before the public.