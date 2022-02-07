New bond forms to be piloted in 20 districts

The police have made amendments to form 18 better known as the Police Bond letter in a move to fight extortion following several public complaints on the matter. The force insists that police bond is free. The form has areas where the authorizing officer has to indicate his details, but areas, where an amount of money would be filled, has been profiled with the word Nil. This amendment is being piloted in 20 districts of Uganda and has been spearheaded by the Justice, Law and Order Sector.