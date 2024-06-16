NEMA, NFA team to conserve forests

Authorities in Kyenjojo district together have joined the National Forest Authority in a bid to turn Matiri forest in Kyenjojo into an Eco-tourism site, to reduce human encroachment. The move is also planned to help create employment for the locals, while also improving local revenue for the district and country at large through tourism. This followed a meeting at Kyenjojo district headquarters over the weekend, where Tom Rukundo Ndamira, the NFA director for natural forests said that this Eco-tourism site would help locals to generate income through selling crafts, and fruits among others.