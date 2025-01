National Side fly out for the second leg of ICC cricket world cup

Uganda Cricket Cranes fly out for the second leg of the ICC Cricket World Cup Challenge League B in Hong Kong. Uganda dominated the first leg that was held in Kampala, winning 5 and drawing. The competition will run from 7th to 17th February. The competition is a qualification route for the 2027 ODI Cricket World Cup, which will be jointly hosted by South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Namibia.