NARO partners with Yunnan University to boost rice production

With the growing importance of rice as a food security crop, the National Agricultural Research Organisation (NARO) is forging strategic global partnerships to enhance production and expertise. Consequently, NARO's Director General, Dr. Yona Baguma, has been meeting with experts at China's Yunnan University to tap into two decades of rice research experience and forge a path to elevate rice as a cornerstone for food security, nutrition, and income generation.