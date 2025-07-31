Nakasero glass traders protest 35% import tax hike

Dozens of glass traders and dealers operating in Nakasero, in the city centre, have protested what they describe as an unfair taxation regime. The traders say that in the previous financial year, the Uganda Revenue Authority charged them an import duty of 10 percent per container. However, this tax has now been increased to 35 percent in the current financial year. The traders are calling on the Ministry of Finance to intervene and rescue them from this conundrum.