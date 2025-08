Kabaka Mutebi II marks 32 years, warns against kingdom’s enemies

The Kabaka of Buganda, Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II, has urged the people of Buganda to be wary of individuals who are enemies of the kingdom and may come seeking votes with intentions that are not in line with the Kabakaship. Today marks the 32nd anniversary of Kabaka Mutebi II's ascension to the throne. Many accomplishments have been achieved in health and education, with ongoing progress in other areas.