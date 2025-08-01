Over 10 activists arrested in anti-EACOP protest in Kampala

The Police in Kampala have arrested more than 10 environmental youth activists from the Students Against EACOP Uganda pressure group, who staged a demonstration at Stanbic Bank protesting its continued funding of the East African Crude Oil Pipeline. The youths, most of them university students, say they have protested for a long time — including in March at the same bank — urging it to withdraw funding from the pipeline project over potential environmental risks and the unfair compensation of affected residents. The 1,443km heated EACOP project is being constructed to transport Uganda's crude oil from Hoima to Tanga, Tanzania.