Uganda secures $150M funding from BADEA to boost private sector

In Kigali today, during the 41st Board of Governors meeting of the Trade and Development Bank Group, Uganda secured $150 million in funding from the Arab Bank for Economic Development in Africa (BADEA). The deal, signed by the Government of Uganda and BADEA officials, aims to enhance private sector growth and support key economic sectors. Ministry of Finance officials are optimistic about the partnership’s impact. Ronah Nahabwe reports.