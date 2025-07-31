Uganda's 2021 election: Violence, tension, and shifting opposition

Reflecting on the 2021 Ugandan presidential elections, concerns over violence and political tension dominate discussions. Despite President Museveni's declaration of victory for a sixth term—extending his nearly four-decade hold on power—opposition leaders like Patrick Amuriat Oboi of the FDC, who is now out of the race, described the elections as having been marked by unprecedented violence. Meanwhile, Maj. Gen. Mugisha Muntu, a founding member of the Alliance for National Transformation, likened the electoral process to war as he prepares to contest again, while Nandala Mafabi now fronts the FDC ticket. In a sit-down with Jackson Onyango, these leaders highlighted the intense and turbulent nature of Uganda’s recent elections.