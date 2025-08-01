Elgon Half Marathon returns as boost for tourism and climate action | MORNING AT NTV

The Joshua Cheptegei Development Foundation (JOCDEF), in partnership with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), is bringing the Elgon Half Marathon back to Mbale on November 1, 2025. The event, led by Olympic champion Joshua Cheptegei, is positioned as a sports tourism initiative aimed at showcasing the Elgon region as a world-class destination. Emmanuel Njuki, Head of Legal and Corporate Affairs at Nile Breweries, and Jackson Muhindo, Resilience and Climate Justice Coordinator at Oxfam Uganda joined us for more insights into this.