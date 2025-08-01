Understanding Uganda’s Rule of Law with Uganda Law Society | MORNING AT NTV

The 1995 Constitution provides a strong foundation for upholding the rule of law in Uganda. However, the country continues to face criticism over issues of transparency, accountability, and human rights. In a bid to monitor and promote better adherence, the Uganda Law Society has launched a quarterly Rule of Law report. To discuss the intent behind this initiative and the broader state of the rule of law in Uganda, we had Anthony Asiimwe, Vice President of the Uganda Law Society.