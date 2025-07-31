Uganda’s remittance inflows surge to $1.42 billion in 2024

Uganda's foreign remittance inflows have surged to $1.42 billion in 2024, nearly doubling the 2020 figure. The Minister of Gender, Labour, and Social Development, Betty Amongi, has urged financial institutions to innovate beyond traditional channels to tap into the still-large informal remittance sector. She highlighted the success of structured remittance systems in boosting economic growth in countries like China and India. Ronah Nahabwe reports.