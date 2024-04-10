Nadduli urges NRM to remember Luweero Triangle fighters

Former Minister Without Portfolio Abdu Nadduli has urged the ruling National Resistance Movement not to ignore the cries of Luweero Triangle fighters, who have never been equitably appreciated for their contribution. Nadduli, who is the Presidential Advisor on Buganda Affairs, says the Luweero Triangle is still one of the underdeveloped regions in the country. Luweero Triangle was the epicenter of the 1981-86 armed war that ushered the NRM government into power. Speaking to Muslims during Eid al-Fitr prayers in Luweero town, Nadduli said it's not proper for the NRM to give monetary rewards to politicians who cross from opposition groups while those who fought in Luweero are still wallowing in poverty.