Museveni’s directive on police bond faces backlash

President Museveni's directive to ban police bond for suspects has sparked fierce controversy, with legal experts condemning it as an unconstitutional overreach that could weaken Uganda's justice system. Critics argue that the president lacks the authority to make such a decision unilaterally, as police bond is enshrined in Ugandan law. As LYDIA FELLY AKULLU reports, these experts urge the president to follow due process in a democratic nation, not issue decrees like a dictatorship.