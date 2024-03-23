Museveni defends Speaker Among in Bukedea

President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has defended the Speaker of Parliament, Anita Annet Among, against those attacking her on social media over allegations of corruption and irrational expenditure of Parliament. For weeks now, the Speaker has been in the limelight over alleged misappropriation of funds by Parliament. However, today, the President traveled to Bukedea where he addressed residents at Emokor Grounds. The address came hot on the heels of his commissioning of Bukedea Teaching Hospital and College of Health Sciences in Bukedea District, which were built by the Speaker, who happens to be the area Woman MP.