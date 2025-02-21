Museveni commissions medical factory producing IV fluids for children

President Museveni says the government will tarmac the Namanve-Jokas stretch in Bweyogerere, which connects to Namanve Industrial Park, the country’s biggest manufacturing hub. He was responding to a request by Benjamin Kiiza, the Chief Executive Officer of Piston Medical Limited, during the commissioning of the first factory in the region to manufacture small IV fluids for children and other critical medicines. The $20 million factory is expected to lower the cost of widely used imported medicines, such as injectable paracetamol.