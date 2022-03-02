Mulago Hospital director under investigation over missing Shs28bn

The State House Health Monitoring Unit has revealed that over 28 billion shillings is unaccounted for by the management of Mulago hospital. The unit’s boss, Dr. Warren Naamara, said they interviewed 65 hospital staff who helped with their preliminary findings. The hospital’s Executive Director, Dr. Byarugaba Baterena, was picked from his office on Tuesday to answer questions on finances, equipment repairs and procurement of medicine, among other things