MPs Eye sports facilities as Uganda wins bid to host African Cup of Nations

A scramble for sports facilities in specific regions has emerged among the Members of Parliament. This was manifested when the August House paid tribute to the historic successful bidding to host the African Cup of Nations by Uganda, Tanzania, and Kenya. In a statement, the State Minister for Sports, Peter Ogwang, indicated that two new sports facilities will be built in fulfillment of the conditions for hosting the continental tournament.