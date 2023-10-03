Latest NTV

Advertisement
Latest Monitor News
  • 1 National ‘Idle Ugandans hate their country as if they’ve alternatives’
  • 2 News Congolese Nobel laureate Mukwege launches presidential bid
  • 3 National Police block planned demo over unfulfilled Museveni pledges 
  • 4 News Ghana opposition rallies over economic crisis
  • 5 National Brace for looming severe water shortage, minister warns 